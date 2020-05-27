Mt. Vernon Indiana Lions Club Cancels July 4th Fireworks Event

Due to concerns of spreading COVID-19, the Mt. Vernon Indiana Lions Club has canceled its upcoming 4th of July fireworks event.

The club is hoping to reschedule the event at a later date in Sept. depending on Gov. Eric Holcomb’s guidelines.

As of May 27, Indiana reported 370 positive coronaviruses cases, bringing the state’s case total to 32,437. State health officials also reported 21 new deaths, increasing the death toll to 1,871.

