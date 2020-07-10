Mt. Vernon High School Athlete Tests Positive for COVID-19

A student-athlete from Mt. Vernon High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Posey County Health Department.

In a statement on Friday, July 10th, the health department reported the athlete was asymptomatic when they last attended practice on Tuesday.

The athlete started showing symptoms following the workout and did not attend any further practice, according to the health department.

Mt. Vernon High School was notified on Friday about the positive test.

At this time, the health department feels that the overall risk for those at the workouts to be low due to the workout protocols that have been put in place and followed by the high school during those workouts. – Posey County Health Department

The health department staff is working to contact trace any individuals that may be at a higher risk.

The school has shared the Posey County Health Departments statement, but have not made a statement of their own, at this time, regarding the athlete or future workouts.

See the full statement from the Posey County Health Department below:

Comments

comments