Mt. Vernon Convicted on Drug Charges Receives Sentencing

A Mt. Vernon man who pled guilty to dealing drugs in Posey County received his sentencing.

Dwayne Delaney appeared in Posey Circuit Court on Tuesday where he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The 31-year-old pled “open” to the court without the benefit of a plea agreement from Posey County

Prosecutor Thomas Clowers.

As such, Delaney faced a sentencing range from three to 16 years in prison. As part of his guilty plea, Delaney admitted to selling methamphetamine to an undercover confidential informant in Posey County in March of 2019.

He was arrested on April 26, 2019, as part of the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Guillotine.”

Delaney has already served a prison sentence in another case.

Comments

comments