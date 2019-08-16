Mt. Vernon Community Discusses Water Infrastructure Plans

Mt. Vernon is the recipient of a $700,000 grant aimed to improve the city’s drinking water. The money will go to replacing water mains that were installed more than a century ago.

This project will include replacing old cast iron water mains between Main Street and Wolflin Street in addition to a part between West 8th Street and West 4th Street.

These water mains are more than 130 years old. They don’t work very well and they’ve even caused a number of water main breaks and boil advisories.

People say this is why some people are looking forward to the upgrade despite the headache, all that construction can bring

Community member Janice Carr says, “I’m in great hopes that my children will keep raising their children here and many others have come home and stayed here. We want to have the best for our communities.”

Mayor Bill Curtis and other local officials will be discussing the plans for this project at their upcoming water utility board meeting.

Construction will likely break ground next spring.

Comments

comments