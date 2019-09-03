Mt. Carmel Pool Hosts 2019 Dog Swim Before Closing for the Season

Here in the Tri-State, the weather is going to the dogs. People in Mt. Carmel, Illinois grabbed their furry friends and enjoyed Tuesday’s beautiful weather by relaxing in the water.

The Mt. Carmel city pool hosted a special 2019 Dog Swim, giving people a chance to let their puppies cool off in the water, before the pool closes for the season.

People had all sorts of fun and it looks like the dogs enjoyed it, too.

This was also a big fundraising event for the pool. To learn more about the Wabash County Animal Shelter, click here:

Wabash County Animal Shelter on Facebook

