Mt. Carmel Officer Struck by Vehicle Released From Hospital

A Mount Carmel police officer that was struck by a vehicle Thursday has been released from the Wabash General Hospital.

Officer Daniel Hopper was at Mt. Carmel High School investigating a threat to the school when the 17-year-old suspect struck Ofc. Hopper with his vehicle.

Authorities attempted to stop the suspect but he failed to do so. The suspect continued into Indiana where he was later apprehended by state authorities.

The 17-year-old suspect was transported to Illinois where he was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer.

Since then, the 17-year-old has been transferred to a juvenile holding facility and will appear in court next week.

