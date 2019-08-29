Mt. Carmel Man Sentenced After Failing to Register as Sex Offender

A Mt. Carmel man has been sentenced after failing to register as a sex offender in Gibson County. On Tuesday, 40-year-old Franklin Seals pleaded guilty by plea agreement to Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender in the Gibson County Circuit Court.

On November 28th, Seals was arrested after giving false information to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office as to where his permanent residence was at.

While out on bond, Seals was arrested for resisting law enforcement in the parking lot of Sandy’s Pizza in Fort Branch on July 16th.

On Tuesday, Seals was sentenced to 480 days in the Indiana Department of Corrections. At the time of his conviction, Seals was taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail.

