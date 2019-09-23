Mt. Carmel Business Out of Commission After Roof Collapses

A shocking scene in Mt. Carmel, Illinois after a building collapses at the corner of 4th and Market Street. The building is home to an ice cream shop and Vintage Collections Antique Shop.

Back in July, the roof started separating and began leaking so city officials planned for it to be demolished. According to the mayor’s office, Sunday’s high winds caused the building to come crumbling down.

Mayor Joe Judge says, “It’s very disheartening, me and my wife use to shop at Vintage Collections a lot, it drew hundreds of people in weekly and it’s going to be sadly missed.”

Officials say it could be at least mid-October before cleanup efforts begin.

No one was injured or inside the building at the time of the collapse.

Right now, there are no plans to rebuild.

