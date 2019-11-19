Mr. D’s in Henderson Burglarized Again

On Tuesday, Henderson Police were dispatched to Mr. D’s on Green Street in Henderson for a reported burglary.

Upon arrival, officers learned the front door was damaged and money had been taken from the business.

Police say no arrest has been made at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case can contact HPD at 270-831-1295 or crime stoppers at 270-831-1111.

This is a developing story, stay with 44News for more updates.

