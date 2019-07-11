Moving Fast and Breaking Things at 4H Summer Smash

The Vanderburgh 4H Center will host a roaring good time with monster trucks and motorcycle stunts.

Kids of all ages can have meet-and greets and see the drivers in action, and even ride along in the Sergeant Smash Ride Truck.

The event also features Transaurus, a metal fire-breathing dinosaur with a craving for anything he can get his claws on.

Advance tickets are on sale at O’Reilley Auto Parts locations, and available throughout the event.

The show starts July 12 and continues July 13.

