It was a touching send-off for an Evansville teacher whose career spanned more than four decades.

Students at Caze Elementary saying good-bye from a distance to a teacher who leaves behind a legacy of connecting with kids.

Julie Lauer spent 41 years as a teacher. A majority of those years, she spent teaching kindergarten at Caze.

Dozens drove by Caze to say goodbye to the retiring teacher.

