Movies, Movies and More Movies Out This Weekend!

A new year brings new shows and movies to your streaming services, and the story this weekend is movies, movies, and more movies!

On Netflix, you’ll find classics like Free Willy, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Ghost Rider, Inception, both Kill Bill(s), Pan’s Labyrinth and Kingpin…the list is long!

But fantasy fans will be glued to their screens, because the first 3 films in the series, Dragonheart, are all available today!





Long ago, when majestic fire-breathers soared through the skies, there lived a knight who would come face-to-face and heart-to-heart with the most remarkable creature that ever existed — the dragon.

Dennis Quaid stars with the voice of Academy Award winner seen Connery in the heroic adventure that blazes with fantasy and humor.

Dragonheart is an epic adventure that will thrill the entire family!

Hulu clapped back with their own lengthy list of newly streaming flicks like How to Eat Fried Worms, The Last Boy Scout, Eyes Wide Shut, MASH, and 2 of the 1990’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers films…but the big news?

If you have a sci-fi buff in the house, they’ll be hidden away in their room this weekend — binging the first six Star Trek movies — including The Wrath of Khan, The Search for Spock, and Insurrection!

That’s over 20 years worth of Captain Kirk and his crew boldly going where no man has gone before!

Should be a decent weekend at the box office, with Just Mercy, Like a Boss and Underwater all coming out tomorrow…but the headline this weekend is going to be 1917…

The story of two young British soldiers during the first World War– who are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap.

You have a brother in the 2nd battalion…

They’re walking into a trap. Your orders are to deliver a message calling off tomorrow morning’s attack. If you fail, it will be a massacre. If you don’t get there in time, we will lose 1600 men, your brother among them.

Good luck.

High praises rolling in for this award winning film, with Vanity Fair hailing it as “a staggering piece of film-making”, and Time Out calling it, “a pure adrenaline hit of a movie”.

Streaming originals, classic flicks and new thrillers, that’s what you can look forward to on the small and silver screens.

Happy viewing!

And don’t forget the popcorn.

