Movement to Prevent Sale of WUEV

Radioheads flocked to the ballroom at Sauced for a special concert meant to raise awareness for WUEV.

The University of Evansville station is on the verge of being sold to WAY-FM but activists say, it’s not too late to make a change.

“Write to the FCC right now,” said WUEV supporter Tom Fischer. “Tell them that they don’t want to see WUEV sold.

“On a bigger level, this sale needs to be stopped. There have been rules and laws that we don’t believe have been followed, from what we can see.”

The radio station currently features diverse programming including jazz music. The deadline for the FCC to receive comments from the community regarding the possible sale is June 28.

