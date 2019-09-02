Move Monday: Hurricane Dorian Affecting Labor Day Travels

Its Move Monday and as we celebrate one of the biggest travel holidays of the year the east coast finds itself facing off with a powerful hurricane. Hurricane Dorian expected to affect those in the Carolinas and Florida.

Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel joins 44News anchor Tommy Mason.

Travel Forecasters estimate 17.5 million passengers will take flight between August 28th and September 3rd.

Although Hurricane Dorian has not yet made landfall those in its path will likely have their travel plans changed depending on their return destination.

Connie helped us break down the options vacationers have when disaster strikes, and the choices those booking big plans can take ahead of an unexpected interruption.

