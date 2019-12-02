Mount Vernon Students to Join Global Climate Strike

In an effort to address the climate crisis, students in Mount Vernon plan to join together for a global climate strike.

The Mount Vernon strike will take place on December 6 from 3-4 p.m. at the Posey County Courthouse.

The climate comes after several fires engulfed California, causing millions without power and forcing tens of thousands to evacuate.

The Climate Strike is a multigenerational and intersectional movement, with youth-led organizations leading national organizing efforts with support from an adult coalition, including organizations such as Greenpeace, Sierra Club, Greenfaith, Hip Hop Caucus, NRDC, SEIU, and March On.

Click here for more information about the national strikes.

