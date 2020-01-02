Mount Vernon Council Unanimously Votes Not to Adopt Zoning Ordinance

Mount Vernon council leaders unanimously voted not to adopt the zoning ordinance relative to renewable energy generation systems in Posey County.

“The vote is 5-0, negative, so the motion fails,” says Mayor Bill Curtis.

Mount Vernon council leaders making their decision at Thursday nights meeting on how to regulate the proposed renewable energy projects for the county.

“We’ve got a no starter with the ordinance reading like it does,” says Councilman Andy Hoehn, Mt. Vernon.

Council leaders raised concern over the effect of wind turbines on the Doppler radar and property values.

“The effect of wind turbines on Doppler,” says Hoehn. “There has been one situation where a tornado was hidden by a wind farm and the Doppler could not read it for a period of, I believe, ten minutes. That’s an unattainable situation for the citizens of Posey county.”

In November, the Area Plan Commission approved new amendments to the existing ordinance.

The changes have gone out to local cities and towns for input and approval.

Poseyville’s Town Council passed the ordinance three weeks ago, meanwhile Cynthiana Town Council tabled its vote.

The ordinance has been the center of controversy for many months in Posey County as homeowners raise concerns over the source of clean energy.

“There’s a line in it, a 20 year guarantee on property values and I don’t see that as anything that’s workable,” says Hoehn.

Mount Vernon City leaders will make altercations to the ordinance as far as what they see are problems, which will go back to the Area Plan Commission.

“I’m glad it went this way,” says Hoehn. “It needs to go back to the area plan, they need to fix it and bring it back in 45 days. It’s not something that’s not fixable, it’s just something they need to buckle down and get done.”

We’re told the Posey County Commissioners are expected to start discussing this next Tuesday at their meeting.

Comments

comments