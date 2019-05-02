Mount Carmel Police Officer Recovering After Being Hit by a Car

A 17-year-old at Mount Carmel High School is in custody after allegedly striking a police officer with a vehicle during a pursuit.

The name of the officer was not released. The officer is currently being treated at Wabash General Hospital where the officer expected to make a full recovery.

According to a statement on the Wabash Community Unit School’s Facebook page, “The Mt. Carmel High School administration was alerted that a student allegedly made a hostile threat towards the students and staff of the school. The student was immediately brought into questioning by the administration with the assistance of the Mt. Carmel Police.”

The release on Facebook went on to state, “During the questioning that happened after school hours, the student fled the campus. At such point, the investigation was turned over to the Mt. Carmel Police Department. After searching the school, the administration deemed the building to be safe and that there was no longer a threat.”

Mount Carmel police department was called to the high school on Thursday at approximately 3:20 PM to investigate an alleged threat made by a student.

Shortly after police arrived at the school, dispatch was notified that a car failed to stop and a police officer was, “struck by a vehicle” and a pursuit began.

Police located the car and the pursuit made its way to Indiana before the juvenile was apprehended.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending against the 17-year-old. Mount Carmel police are expected to release further details on Friday.

