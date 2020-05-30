Mount Carmel Businesses Slowly Reopening

It’s been months in the making but, the entire tri-state is now on the road to recovery, as Illinois finally has the go ahead to start reopening.

And it’s a blessing to many Mount Carmel business owners, especially in their normally bustling downtown.

“It’s time to get open,” said Darrin Gottman, owner of Gottman’s Jewelry. “We’ve been closed for two months. It feels like two years.”

And it’s taken a huge economic toll on them.

“Along Main Street here it’s been devastating,” said Craig Newman, president of the Mount Carmel Area Economic Alliance. “Because they have really lived by the restrictions and kept closed the whole time.”

One big issue? Competition from nearby states.

“It’s really hard here in Mount Carmel being a border town that Indiana has opened up so much so earlier,” Gottman said. “And we’re just behind the eight ball here and we’ve got to get open.”

Gotten even lost a big engagement ring sale to a business in Evansville, Ind. that was able to open before him.

But even with the green light, some businesses are still waiting to reopen.

“Friday’s are a very busy day — we have fish tacos today so that’s like a town favorite,” said Annie Dardeen, an employee at Taco Tierra. “So we are usually jam packed. So, we thought that it would be best to open on Monday so we have time to clean up the patio and get ready for kind of the new normal here.”

Others are changing the layouts of theirs stores to follow the states guidelines. These include employees wearing masks, making sure social distancing is taking place and keeping an eye on the number of people in stores — the maximum is ten.

“We’re switching the racks around. We’re trying to give more spacing,” said Becca Rutledge, owner of The Attic, a children’s clothing store. “[We’ll] disinfect everything everyone touches. It’s going to be interesting, but we’re prepared.”

While city leaders are eager for the local economy to get rolling once again.

“We all would like to have Mount Carmel to open up faster than what it currently is,” said Mount Carmel Mayor Joe Judge. “And you know that really is up to the businesses, but for the progress that we have right now, it’s very exciting to see us make these small baby steps forward.”

Something the Reopen Mount Carmel Task Force is helping with.

“We’re going to have some shirts they say choose Mount Carmel on them for local merchants and businesses to wear just to really unify our local business districts,” said Lesley Hipsher, director of the Wabash County Chamber of Commerce.

And downtown will be active on Wednesdays this summer with extra shopping deals from merchants and dining in the park.

Comments

comments