Motorists Advised to Use Caution While Driving

With the arrival of wintry weather, officials want to remind motorists to drive with caution while traveling this evening/afternoon.

Counties such as Caldwell, Christain, Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Webster, and Union have been affected the most by snow.

Officials say many spots are may refreeze as the temperature drops below the freezing point.

Motorists are also advised to watch for crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet who are plowing snow and salting bridges.

