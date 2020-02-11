Motorist Hits Light Pole Into Middle of Lloyd Expressway, Flees Scene

The Evansville Police Department is investigating a hit and run incident after a motorist crashed into a light pole on the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville before fleeing the scene.

On Monday, a truck was traveling west on the Lloyd Expressway toward Barker Avenue, when for unknown reasons the vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a Vectren light pole.

The impact of the crash knocked the light pole into the middle of the Lloyd Expressway and did considerable damage to the vehicle.

After crashing, the driver exited the truck and fled north into brush and trees.

A witness at the scene could see a bright orange jacket and blue jeans but could not identify anything else about the suspect.

During an inventory of the vehicle prior to it being towed, Sergeant Jason Thomas of the Evansville Police Department (EPD) located a small baggie containing an off-white powder substance.

At this time, a suspect has not been taken into EPD custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact EPD at (812) 436-7896.

