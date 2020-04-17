Motorist Flees After Striking, Killing Pedestrian in Kentucky; Search Underway

Authorities are searching for a motorist who struck and killed a pedestrian on Highway 56 in Kentucky on Thursday.

According to a release by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), DCSO along with the Owensboro Police Department, the Kentucky State Police, Airport-Sorgho Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department, and AMR, responded to a person down in the 4900 block of Highway 56 on Thursday.

When first responders arrived on-scene, it was determined that the pedestrian had been struck by an unknown vehicle that had fled the scene of the crime.

AMR transported the pedestrian to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased. The name of the deceased will be released by the Daviess County Coroner’s Office after the victim’s family is notified.

DCSO says the crash happened sometime between the hours of 8:46 p.m. and 8:57 p.m. on Thursday.

The vehicle of the hit and run driver will be missing a passenger-side headlight lens.

Anyone with information on the vehicle/driver is asked to contact DCSO Detective Jared Spurrier or Sergeant Tyler Free at 270-685-8444.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

