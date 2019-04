An Owensboro man involved in a motorcycle crash from one week ago has died from his injuries. The motorcyclist identified as 21-year-old Treveon Quarles was injured in an accident on New Hartford Road at the US 60 Bypass.

Quarles was on his motorcycle when he and another vehicle collided. He was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

OPD continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

Previous story:

Name Released From Owensboro Motorcycle Accident

