A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Owensboro. Authorities identified the driver as 42-year-old Jacob Ashley of Owensboro.

The Owensboro Police Department says Ashley died around 4 p.m. after being hit by a pickup truck on West Parrish Avenue, between Bosley Road and Independence Road.

OPD says that West Parrish Ave. was closed for accident reconstruction. It has since reopened.

