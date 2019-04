Streets of downtown Evansville will be revving loudly as a popular motorcycle show returns of the Old National Events Plaza.

The 2019 Mid-America Motorcycle Expo will be held April 13 and 14th. The bike show is consists of fashion shows, tattoo shows, motorcycle swap meet and other vendors.

The event runs from Saturday, April 13th from 9AM to 6pm and Sunday, April 14th from 10AM to 4PM. The expo is open to the public, with admission of $10 for a weekend pass and children ages 10-16 are free.

