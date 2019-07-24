Motorcycle Driver Killed After Being Hit by SUV

A motorcycle driver is dead following a fatal crash in Vanderburgh County.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the 3800 block of Fischer Road south of Orchard Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Not a lot of details are being released at this time.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

CRASH: 3800 block of Fischer Road south of Orchard Road involving motorcycle and a SUV. The motorcyclist is deceased. Roadway is closed for an investigation. pic.twitter.com/Q7PQoeD6Ak — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) July 24, 2019

Comments

comments