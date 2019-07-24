EvansvilleIndiana

Motorcycle Driver Killed After Being Hit by SUV

Tyrone Morris 6 mins ago
Less than a minute

A motorcycle driver is dead following a fatal crash in Vanderburgh County.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the 3800 block of Fischer Road south of Orchard Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Not a lot of details are being released at this time.

