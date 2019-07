The motorcycle driver killed in a collision on Wednesday has been identified.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identified the person as 21-year-old Michael P. Wink of Vanderburgh Co.

Wink died at the scene of the collision.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 7: 30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

