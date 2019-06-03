Motorcycle Collision Sends Indiana Man to Hospital

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle collision on I-69 Sunday.

Deputies say 62-year-old Timothy Hanner of Bedford, IN was operating a motorcycle beside Michael Richards of Mitchell, IN on another motorcycle traveling northbound I-69.

Hanner’s front tire collided with the rear of Richard’s motorcycle causing Hanner to lose control of his motorcycle and collide against the pavement. Richards avoided crashing by maintaining control of his motorcycle.

Hanner was transported to Baptist Health for injuries.

