Motions Filed in Illinois to Vacate Low-Level Cannabis Convictions

Governor of Illinois JB Pritzker joined Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx as she filed motions to vacate low-level cannabis convictions at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

The motion will pardon and authorize expungement for misdemeanor and class 4 felony convictions of possession, manufacture, delivery, possession with intent to deliver up to 30 grams. However, convictions may not be associated with a violent offense. States’ Attorneys may file motions to vacate convictions for misdemeanors and class 4 felonies for possession (up to 500 grams) and manufacture/intent to deliver (up to 30 grams). No exclusion for convictions related to violent offenses.

“Thank you so much to our State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who has played such a critical role in this process,” said Pritzker, going on to thank the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office saying that it has “continued to lead the way in reform through its innovative partnership with Code for America in delivering cannabis conviction relief.”

Pritzker also showed thanks to activists and advocates for their years-long efforts, accrediting Illinois’ now forward-thinking and equitable approach to cannabis legalization as a result of their hard work.

Statewide, hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans are held back by their low-level cannabis-related records, a burden disproportionately shouldered by communities of color. Hundreds of thousands of others have had to watch their friends and loved ones struggle because of an arrest or conviction they got for something that will be legal starting on Jan. 1st.

“A criminal record carries with it more than stigma. It prevents people from being considered for job opportunities, from getting a loan or a mortgage, from renting an apartment, from applying for financial aid for college, from getting a professional license and more. In sum, it can crush a person’s ability to live a full and dignified life,” Pritzker said.

“We will never be able to fully remedy the depth of that unfairness and the damage it visited upon so many families,” said Pritzker, “But we can govern our state with the courage to admit the mistakes of our past and the decency to correct the record and set a better path forward.”

“Today marks another important step in righting the injustices of the past. The 1,000 names that State’s Attorney Foxx began to read in that courtroom represent 1,000 real people who will be given a second lease on life. And this is only the beginning.”

