Child Molesting Charges Dropped Against Evansville Man

A motion filed to dismiss charges against an Evansville man accused of child molestation was approved Tuesday. The motion was filed on October 18th by a Vanderburgh County prosecutor with the intention to file again in the future.

Back in February, Gregory Johnston was arrested for sexually violating an 8-year-old child. Johnston’s wife is the owner of Lil’ Piggies Child Care in Evansville. Following Johnston’s arrest, the daycare voluntarily closed down.

Johnston was charged with six felony counts including child molesting. He was also released on a $15,000 bond.

Below is a statement from the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office:

Upon recommendation of the therapists and community partners involved in this case, the decision was made to delay prosecution. The State of Indiana was forced to dismiss the case without prejudice in hopes of re-filing charges in the future. The ultimate goal of our office is to hold any criminal wrong-doer to justice, however the health and well-being of our victim is of the utmost important and must take priority.

The mother of the victim, Kelly Jo Marshall, went live on Facebook expressing her disapproval of the motion.

44News reached out to Marshall for comment.

