Mother, Twins Among Victims of Deadly Indy Crash

A semi crash on I-465 in Indianapolis killed three people and injured seven on Sunday.

A mother and her 18-month-old twins were killed in the multiple-vehicle crash that happened near the Keystone Avenue exit on the city’s north side.

Witnesses say the driver of the semi-truck did not see the traffic stop and plowed into a line of cars at a “high rate of speed.”

Investigators say the semi-driver hit the first car and burst into flames before plowing into two more cars. The impact flipped a Chevy truck carrying a trailer, pinned a fourth car against the shoulder and dragged it 300 yards, and then hit two more vehicles before stopping.

“This is one of those that has a ripple effect on so many people. In a split second, dozens of lives are affected,” Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said.

The semi-truck driver, Bruce Pollard, 57, told detectives he was going 30 miles-per-hour when the crash happened.

He claimed that a car cut him off and then sped away, causing him to slam on his brakes. He said that is when he crashed into everyone.

Pollard is charged with three counts of reckless homicide and five counts of criminal recklessness causing injury.

The mother was identified as Alanna Norman Koons, 29, and her 18-month-old twins June and Ruby Koons.

Comments

comments