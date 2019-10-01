Mother Speaks Out After Threat Arrest

One week after a Hopkins County student was taken into custody for a threat he made against fellow classmates, his mother is speaking out.

She wanted to share more of her son’s story, and what she says is a bigger problem in the schools that led up to her son’s arrest.

Carolyn Lear doesn’t deny her son spoke out against fellow students, but she says his actions only highlight a bigger problem when it comes to bullying.

“It’d come to a great surprise. I got the phone call while I was at work. I remember screaming for my manager, and I took off running out the door and rushing to the police department,” Carolyn recalled.

She wanted to reach out with her family’s side of the story after her 13-year-old was arrested last week.

“He’s not been prosecuted as of yet. We’re waiting on callbacks,” she explained.

Her son, a student at Browning Springs Middle, was charged with terroristic threatening.

She says on the basis of initial student reports that, “The school claims that he had threatened to shoot a few kids at the school, that there was a list made.”

But while she and her son deny any written outline, and he was taken into Madisonville custody on the basis of a non-specific threat–

“The question was that teachers asked him if he was going to shoot the school, if there was somebody that he would go after. He told the people that there had been some kids that had been bullying him non-stop and he wanted people to stop messing with him.”

Carolyn says that while she doesn’t condone what her son said leading up to his arrest, the repeated nature of negative or false comments from specific students points to a bigger issue of bullying in schools.

And while she says she has spoken to the school about it, she said she wants more done. In the meantime, she adds that she and her son will be taking matters into their own hands.

“My son has spent his days off, he’s wanting to make a non-profit organization, an anti-bullying non-profit advocacy.”

We reached out to Hopkins County school officials to discuss this incident and bullying in general across the county further.

However, while they forwarded their policies on bullying, no one was available for an on camera interview.

The Lear family is expecting to host their first anti-bullying initiative on October 26 at Mad City Pride.

