Mother Speaks Out After Charges Dropped

A Tri-State mother demanding justice after charges were dropped against her son’s alleged attacker.

Gregory Johnston was facing at least six felony counts of child molestation – but exactly one month ago – those charges were dropped.

The victim’s mother Kelly Jo Marshall is breaking her silence in an interview only on 44News. She said the system is broken and something needs to change.

“I want the community to know that nobody has to be quiet in anymore,” Marshall said. “I just feel like as a community, together we can all make some powerful moves and get these kids justice, get these victims justice and allow for everyone’s voice to be heard.”

Johnston faced five counts of child molestation.

Marshall says her son was in Johnston’s care while the owner of the daycare he attended was at school.

She says her son will never be the same – and he will have to live with the pain for the rest of his life – but she’s hopeful justice will one day be served.

“I tell my son everyday he is a superhero – I tell him what he did for speaking up is a great thing you’re not in trouble for that, this little 8-year-old boy, he spoke up,” she said.

Marshall said it’s a day-by-day process.

“We have our days, we have our ups and downs, but I try and focus on doing fun things with him, staying positive around him and keeping good people around him and just positive reinforcement,” she said.

The Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor wrote in the motion to dismiss charges in October that the “state was informed the victim is unavailable to testify and it’s unclear when the victim will be able to testify.”

Marshall says the case was about to go to trial before the charges were dropped.

“I thought that was very disrespectful of them to do that without coming to me and talking to me about what they think they might do or where our options were because I never one thought they would just dismiss it the way they did,” Marshall said.

Now Marshall is looking ahead – hopeful to serve justice for not just her son but the community as a whole.

“I’m pretty sure my child was not the only child, but I am my child’s mother and I am going to be my child’s voice, and I am not going to stop,” she said.

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor spokeswoman Jess Powers said there’s no change in status in regards to the case.

More charges could be filed in the future.

