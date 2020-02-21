Mother Praised for Helping Save Semi Driver From Tanker Explosion Days After She Gave Birth

An Indiana woman is being regarded as a hero after she gave birth to a child just days before stopping along a highway to help save a driver who was on fire after his tanker truck loaded with jet fuel burst into flames.

That woman is 35-year-old Holly McNally, who had just left a hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit Thursday afternoon with her mother, where they were checking in on her new son Connor, who had just been born on Monday.

After leaving the hospital, McNally and her mother saw the overturned truck in flames along an I-465 bridge that crosses over I-70 on Indianapolis’ far east side.

Mcnally said she slowed her car down and was stunned to see the 59-year-old driver on fire after he managed to get out of the truck on his own.

“People are videotaping and watching, but no one was going over there. So I told my mom ‘I’m stopping, I’m going over there,'” McNally said in an interview with Fox59.

McNally got out of the car and ran towards the truck, where another man had extinguished the flames that were on the driver. When they finally relieved the driver of the blaze that all but consumed him, they realized there was another problem as they watched the fire continue to spread on the truck.

It was then that McNally, through conversation with the driver who she was now escorting away from the flaming remains of the truck, found out that the driver was hauling 4,000 gallons of jet fuel.

Unfortunately, the 59-year-old truck driver was badly burned and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“We started to go down the embankment a little bit, and I could smell the fluid running past my feet,” McNally said. “I’m thinking I’m gonna blow up in an explosion, and not see my baby again.”

Luckily, everyone made it away from the fire as first responders began arriving on the scene. McNally hopes her actions, and the actions of the other good samaritans will inspire others to act.

Trucking company Jet Star Inc. released the following statement on Friday about the crash:

We would like to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support, prayers and concern for our driver Jeffrey “Duke” Denman following yesterday’s tragedy involving one of our trucks on the east side of Indianapolis. We are grateful that no one else was injured or involved. We would also like to offer a heartfelt “thank you” to the brave “Good Samaritan’s” that rushed to aid our driver and help him escape from further harm. We would also like to thank all of the first responders and various public safety agencies involved, firefighters, EMS, EMA, law enforcement and INDOT.

As of Friday morning, the driver remained hospitalized in critical condition.

