Mother Leaves Child in Car During Child Services Interview

An Indiana woman is arrested at a Community Hospital after leaving a young child in a hot car, during a Department of Child Services interview.

Jennifer Ost, 27, of Milroy was in Anderson, Indiana for a DCS appointment on Tuesday.

Police say Ost arrived at the interview with her newborn around 2 pm and was examined by a physician.

During the exam, they say she was “evasive,” “belligerent,” and “cursing” at the DCS employee.

Then around 4:30 pm, the hospital received a call that there was a small child alone in a car in the parking lot.

When police arrived, they say all the vehicle windows were up and the child was extremely wet from sweating.

When questioned, Ost told police the child did not want to come into the appointment with her, so she decided to leave him in the car.

She was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent and both children were taken into DCS care.

