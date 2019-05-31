Mother Flees After Hit and Run

An Evansville mother is arrested after fleeing the scene of a hit and run, leaving her two children stranded. The two children, both under four years old, were left in the parking lot alone.

According to police records, the mother of two small children was trying to pull out of this parking lot when she suddenly backed up and hit the car behind her.

Authorities say they know who the mother is, but they are not releasing her identity since this investigation is ongoing. However, Evansville Police say they do know why she was so eager to leave the scene before they arrived.

“According to the witnesses she appeared to be intoxicated and she also had a driving status that’s a habitual traffic violator for life which means she’s committing a felony when she drives,” says Evansville Police Sergeant Jason Cullum.

There were people at the school who stayed with the small children while they waited for police to arrive.

Child advocates say everyone at the scene did the right thing, especially since it’s everyone’s responsibility to report child neglect cases.

“I mean, can you imagine what that four and two-year-old are going through? They’ve been in an accident, their mother has left, and you know people had to call the authorities and it sounds like that’s what happened,” says Suzanne Draper, Executive Director for Vanderburgh County CASA

To report child neglect and abuse you can call that 24-hour hotline at 1-800-800-5556.

