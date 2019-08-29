Mother of Child Abduction Target Speaks Out

A manhunt is over and two suspects are now behind bars.

Francis Wilkins V and Robert Chilcoate are accused of an attempted abduction, even crossing state lines trying to escape from authorities.

While the mother of the child says talking about stranger danger helped keep that kidnapping from taking place, nearby neighbors say they’re still worried about their own safety.

“If he would’ve got my daughter in there, I would’ve chased him down, and it wouldn’t have been pretty. I promise you.”

The mother of the child did not want to be identified, for her own safety and her family’s.

But she wanted to share with us what happened after a suspicious van pulled up to her corner Wednesday night in Colony Estates mobile home park.

She hoped her story would help keep something like her daughter’s attempted kidnapping from happening again.

“The very back glass was whited out. It only had one door to it, which was on the passenger’s side. It didn’t have one on the driver’s side. It just looked rough to me. It was up to no good,” the mother said of the van.

But that van was something this Daviess County mother said she had seen before, in the nights and weeks leading up to the attempt to take her child away.

“It was about 12 o’clock at night, and they were sitting right there looking over here,” she said, gesturing to the intersection.

Wednesday evening, she says her suspicions were confirmed, even with the mother’s sister and other family members accompanying the child.

“She was motioned into the vehicle, and my other daughters with her–they came running in, and asked to call the cops.”

Police arrested Francis Wilkins V and Robert Chilcoate in connection with the attempted abduction.

The mother of that targeted child credits talking to her daughter about not going anywhere with strangers by herself as helping thwart anything worse:

“If she had a stranger that comes up to her? Come running. Or go to the nearest person if I wasn’t to be seen–the nearest person that she could see. And tell them.”

But neighbors in the mobile home park say they’re worried about their own kids, even more than they were before.

“It’s sad. It really is, Cathy Evans said through tears. “That we’re to this point that we’re having to watch who pulls up, watch who leaves.”

Family members say they won’t feel safe until all who may have been involved are captured.

