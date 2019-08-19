Mother Charged With Child Abuse Appears in Hopkins Co Court

A Hopkins County mother charged with 2 counts of criminal abuse made her first appearance via video in Hopkins County Monday morning.

21-year-old Hannah Harrell is charged with Criminal Abuse towards her two sons following an investigation that began on August 8th, following an incident that involved Harrell’s boyfriend, Caleb Cobb. She was advised of her charges and remains in Hopkins County Jail on $250,000 cash bond.

Cobb is charged with 2 counts of Assault, 1st Degree, on a 2-year-old and 1-year-old at the Quail Run Apartments. The two boys were left in care of Cobb when he is accused of assaulting the two boys. He ran from deputies and was located in White Plains the next day.

Hopkins County Sheriff deputies further investigated the incident and obtained an arrest warrant for Hannah Harrell.

Harrell will return to court on August 30th at 9AM.

