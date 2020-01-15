Mother Appears in Court After Baby Dies

Chelsea Marksberry, the mother at the center of a horrific homicide case, appears in court for felony neglect charges.

A Vanderburgh County judge increased her bond to $500,000 or $50,000 cash. If she makes bond, she will be put on house arrest and be subject to random drug and alcohol screenings.

Marksberry appeared by video last Friday and entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Her initial court hearing was held just days after the father of her child, Jacob Bengert, also plead not guilty in his first court appearance. Right now, he is being held on murder charges for baby Kieran’s death which police described as one of the worst cases they’ve ever seen.

He is due back in court on Februarys 24th while Marksberry will return two days later, on the 26th.

We will be keeping a close eye on this case as it moves forward. Be sure to stay with us on-air and online for the latest updates.

