Mother Addresses Bully Concerns

A Daviess County mom says her daughter is being bullied and she’s concerned about her safety. Savannah Blay says her daughter is afraid to go to school, and it’s really impacting her education.

Her daughter is a student at Daviess County Middle School where they have assigned seating on the bus. Although, several days ago something shocking happened on Blay’s daughter’s bus.

“He put his hands on her. She told him to stop numerous times,” says Blay. She says school officials reviewed the school bus’s footage from this day.

“You can also hear the audio of my daughter continuously telling him to stop touching her,” says Blay. “And you hear him say ‘I don’t have to and she’s my slave.’ She’s not his slave.”

Now Blay says her daughter is petrified to go back to school, even on test days when her attendance is crucial.

“She’s scared that because she told, that he was going to retaliate,” says Blay. “I went to the [school] board that Monday and I told them about it and they said they would handle it. 3:45 rolls around, you know my daughter is off the bus and she’s just upset and I said, ‘What’s wrong, sis?’ And she asked why he sat him beside me again.”

The concerned mother says educators claim they can’t talk to her anymore about the situation.

When 44News reached out to Daviess County Schools they sent us a statement saying they immediately respond to all reports of bullying and they can’t discuss disciplinary action.

Blay says the other student wasn’t even told apologized for what he did.

“They placed him back on the bus with her which led my child to believe they didn’t care,” says Blay. “If it’s going to be a bully free zone I want them to mean that.”

