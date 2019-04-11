Mo’s House Reveals Its Feminine Side!

Popular cocktail pub, Mo’s House opened to amazing reviews and is packed during operating hours…

So why not make more space for lovers of their signature drinks and socializing spaces?

Mo’s is growing, and we have the scoop!





Mo’s House is only 2 years old, but the cocktail bar is so popular that they’ve had to make space for more fans.

If you’re a regular, you know that Mo’s style is classic, sophisticated and ultra masculine with all the giant leather couches and deeply polished dark wood.

Mo’s sports a laid back, but sophisticated vibe, with cozy nooks perfect for canoodling or late night conversation.

But the newest addition takes Mo’s from wood and leather…to glitter and gold….literally…it’s in the grout of the bar.

Welcome to the “Powder Room”…the feminine side of Mo’s House…a perfect partner to the other half of the cocktail bar.

And if you weren’t a fan of the unisex bathrooms, the “Powder Room” sports new ones that have designations…and the entire addition is handicap accessible.

And we all love when local businesses partner up…it’s a double win for all of us!

You can now enjoy stogies from “Cigar! Cigar”!

And this divine mural in the VIP section?

It’s a color maxed vintage print.

How cool is that?

And if that’s not enough?

Outdoor seating is coming soon…

And don’t worry, Mo promises that several cans of “OFF” will be available because if you’re a fan of downtown, you know those river-fed mosquitoes are big and fierce!

Mo’s “Powder Room” is open now, there will be a ribbon cutting May 5th, and after that?

Bluegrass band “King’s Highway” will welcome visitors the same night starting at 8.

There are plans to throw “Mo Mondays” pop-ups featuring guest bartenders, so be watching their Facebook page.

And their infamous “Tiki Party” returns July 31st through August 4th.

