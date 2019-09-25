Mortons Gap Awarded Funds for Critical Pavement Improvements

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has awarded $58,264 in discretionary funds to the City of Mortons Gap for vital resurfacing work on three city streets.

Resurfacing repairs address existing surface cracks, potholes, raveling, and base failures.

The investment supports Governor Matt Bevin’s commitment to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects and increase economic opportunity across the Commonwealth.

The roads set to be addressed provide access to more than 80 homes. Due to wear and tear, the streets have cracks and potholes causing a safety risk to motorists and pedestrians.

The Mortons Gap City Council is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the city for the projects.

Resurfacing work will address:

Victory Street (City Street 5105) — resurfacing 1,000 feet

Curve Street (City Street 5010) — resurfacing 800 feet

Morton Street (City Street 5020) — resurfacing 1,400 feet

