Morgan Donahue Releases Highly Anticipated Album Tonight!

If you’re a fan of the live music scene, this name is familiar to you…and you’ll be excited to learn that Morgan Donahue is releasing his first fully produced album, and celebrating with a party!

The album ‘GRIND’ is finished!!! Morgan Donahue and the Left of Center Players will be performing 9-1.

Morgan describes the concept of this new album — and the flavor of the music we’ll hear — as “Gypsy Jazz”, which explains why he has a rotating crew of excellent Jazz musicians for every gig.



For this event Morgan will be joined on stage by Tommy Stilwell (guitar), Bill Sievern (keys), Eric Duke (percussion), Monte Skelton (horns) and Jonas Cowan (harmonica).

If you’re a regular viewer, you KNOW these names, and are stoked!

The album (CD), t-shirts, lady tank tops, coozies and stickers will all be available for purchase. There will also be drink specials lubricate the evening.

This is a local release of the album. The online release date for the album is November 15th. Check out his website MORGANDONAHUEMUSIC.com for more details to come.

Catch Morgan Donahue and the Left of Center Players this Friday at Bokeh Lounge.

Meet the band, grab the new CD before it’s available to anyone outside of Evansville, there will also be tons of merch so you can proclaim your love for your new favorite band!

You can follow Morgan at the following links:

https://www.facebook.com/MorganDonahueMusic/

https://morgandonahuemusic.com

https://www.instagram.com/morgand78/

