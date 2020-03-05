Morgan Donahue “Pirates” Gypsy Jazz

They say that “Everything old is new again”, and they’re right!

Gypsy Jazz, with it’s rotating cast of celebrated musicians with the “I don’t have sheet music, give me a week” attitude has invaded the Tri-State thanks to one local performer who embodies that genre from the top of his head to the tips of his boots.

From his fedora, carefully groomed facial hair, perfectly tailored and flashy outfit to his super smooth persona on stage, Morgan Donahue is the consummate performer.



When I’m on stage, what I try to accomplish is a sort of immersive experience.

Instead of just watching some guys play instruments around a couch or campfire, which can be a lot of fun; when I’m on stage, I try to dress, not necessarily a certain part like I’m a character or different person, it’s a different aspect of myself that’s coming out.

Depending on which song I’m doing, I might be animated doing like this mule-kick with my leg, or I might be more morose and maybe sitting on a bar stool, and that sort of thing.

“Gypsy Jazz”, with its rotating cast of characters, and “on the fly” attitude is a unique treat for music lovers…especially if the performers clearly adore their art.

People have asked me, ‘What kind of music do you play,’ and it’s a pretty common question that a lot of performers struggle to answer, and one of the ways that I’ve tried to ‘conglomerate’ everything together

is by using the term ‘Gypsy Jazz’…not in it’s purest definition, because it is a particular type of Jazz that we dabble in a little bit.

Perhaps ‘Pirate’ kind of music is what we do, because I pull from a lot of different influences such as Classical Music that I grew up with, Blues, Rock and Roll from the Baby Boomer’s’ generation; but also I’m a child of the ’90’s, so I love the music from that era.

I love the music that’s coming out now, so whether I’m playing my own music or someone else’s, I’m pulling from all kinds of different influences!

You might hear a Polka one minute, then we could do a Hard Rock song the next, and everything in between.

So immersed in the culture, fascinated by the music, style and performance aspect, Morgan has also created original tunes that you swear were old recordings found in great-grandma’s attic…and you see — and hear — why they’re so lovingly worn.

So, I try to write from — if not personal experience, then a human experience…something that is identifiable in any kind of context, or within any walk of life I guess would be a better way to put it.

As an Artist, ideally you would like them to feel what you feel, but I also get a great sense of satisfaction of people coming up to me and commenting on my songs…at least I affected them in some kind of way.

You can catch Morgan live and in person, March 31st at Lamasco’s Jive After 5 and April 25th at Bokeh Lounge.

Be sure you follow Morgan Donahue on Facebook so you can find out where to catch his Gypsy-Pirate Jazz style!

