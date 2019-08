Morgan Avenue in Evansville is closed as of 6 am, Thursday morning.

According to Evansville/Vanderburgh Central Dispatch, Morgan Avenue is closed east of I-69.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed due to downed traffic lights.

The traffic lights and a powerline were knocked down by a vehicle and Indiana’s Department of Transportation is on scene.

It is not clear how long the road will be closed.

