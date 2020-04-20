More Than 250 DCPS Students to Receive Internet Access

Students without WIFI are at risk of falling behind during school closures. That is why Jagoe Homes is donating more than $20,000 to the Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools to ensure students receive internet access.

The group announced Monday they donated $21,928. According to DCPS, more than 250 middle and high school students do not have access to internet.

The Foundation for DCPS and Southern Star have contributed $4,464 and $7,832 respectively, placing internet capabilities in 99 homes. The Jagoe donation will provide internet services for the remaining 160+ students.

“For several years, students without internet access at home have been at a disadvantage in completing coursework,” said Vicki Quisenberry, Executive Director of the Foundation for DCPS. “In order to follow Governor Beshear’s Covid-19 restrictions, the district has been forced to move to online learning. Through the generosity of donors, we can work toward all students having internet access, not only for immediate school year, but for the future as well.”

