More Protests Happening in Local Areas; Owensboro Protest Pushed Back

Tyrone Morris 40 mins ago
Less than a minute
Courtesy: MGN

More protests for George Floyd are happening this weekend in the Tri-State area:

  • Henderson: Central Park, Saturday at 11 a.m.
  • Evansville: Four Freedoms Monument, Saturday at 6 p.m.
    • Additionally, there will be a children’s protest outside the Ford Center. The protest will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Peace and Reconciliation Rally scheduled Thursday in Owensboro was pushed back due to the weather. Protesters will meet at the Pavilion in Smother’s Park on Friday at 6 p.m.

The NAACP, Owensboro Black Expo, Northwest Neighborhood Alliance, Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance organized that protest.

