More COVID-19 Cases Reported in Daviess and Posey County

Daviess County

The Daviess County Health Department on Thursday, May 7 reported two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the case total to 56 in the county. Currently, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Daviess County stands at 17.

According to the full statement released by the department, no additional information about the deaths will be released due to privacy laws.

You can find more information on the coronavirus in Daviess County, Indiana, by visiting the health department’s website.

Posey County

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 15 in Posey County.

The Posey County Health Department was notified of the new case on Thursday.

The patient, a female in her 60s, is at home in self-isolation and is doing well.

So far, eight people have recovered from the illness in Posey County.

Related content:

Posey County to Serve as COVID-19 Testing Site

Expanded, Free Coronavirus Testing Facilities Across Indiana Now Open

More Positive Coronavirus Cases Throughout Indiana, Additional Deaths

Comments

comments