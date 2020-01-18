ISP: Moped Rider Arrested on DUI Charges After Striking Firefighter

A moped rider has been arrested on DUI and battery charges after striking and hitting a firefighter.

Indiana State Police and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot of Gardos Italian Oven restaurant around 6:50 p.m. Friday after 911 received a call that a male had fallen off a moped and was injured.

The moped rider was identified as Matthew D. Mattingly, 31, of Vincennes.



According to a press release, Mattingly was intoxicated and unable to submit to standard field sobriety tests. He also refused to submit to a chemical test. A

Scott Township firefighters were checking Mattingly for injuries when he struck a female firefighter in the face, according to a press release.



Mattingly continued to resist arrest and made threats toward law enforcement. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Matthew D. Mattingly, 31, Vincennes, IN

1. Driving While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, Class 6 Felony

2. Battery against a Public Safety Official, Class 6 Felony

3. Intimidation, Class 6 Felony

4. Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor

5. Disorderly Conduct, Class B Misdemeanor

