The Month of May Ends With Warmth & Humidity

The month of May introduced the Tri-State to a crescendo of warmer temperatures. For an example, on May 12th we only hit an afternoon high temperature of 58 degrees. Compared to May 24th we hit our warmest reading of 89 degrees. As we head into the month of June the warmer trend will continue along with the humidity. Despite the stormy Sunday afternoon, southwesterly winds will assist in boosting the mercury to the mid-80s for your Memorial Day afternoon. In combination with the heat, humidity values will make heat indices surge into the lower-90s.



A disturbance to the north will give our northern-most counties a chance of shower. Outside of that, most of the Tri-State will remain dry for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday will give us our next best chance of showers and thunderstorms. At this time there is no threat of severe weather. As Wednesday draws closer more details about timing and the strength of these potential storms will filter in.



After the passage of these storms cooler air will filter in. Seasonal temperatures will briefly be apart of the forecast for Thursday and Friday. By next weekend we will stair step our way back to the mid-80s. Afternoon storms will also be possibility for Sunday.



