Montana Plane Crash Kills Three From Tri-State.

A Montana plane crash is believed to have killed three men from the Tri-State.

The crash happened in northwestern Montana in Lake County.

Local authorities believe the plane may have hit a high-voltage powerline causing the crash, but the FAA will be conducting a full investigation.

According to a Facebook post, one of the men who died was Tim Arnold of the Evansville area.

The Facebook post is a picture of the three men leaving for their trip on Thursday morning.

Comments on the post express condolences and shock over the accident.

