EvansvilleIndiana
Montana Plane Crash Kills Three From Tri-State.
A Montana plane crash is believed to have killed three men from the Tri-State.
The crash happened in northwestern Montana in Lake County.
Local authorities believe the plane may have hit a high-voltage powerline causing the crash, but the FAA will be conducting a full investigation.
According to a Facebook post, one of the men who died was Tim Arnold of the Evansville area.
The Facebook post is a picture of the three men leaving for their trip on Thursday morning.
Comments on the post express condolences and shock over the accident.